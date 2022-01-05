Volatility on cards for these stocks after lock-in period ends this month

Newly listed Star Health and Allied, Tega Industries, Anand Rathi Wealth, RateGain Travel Tech, Shriram Properties, CE Info Systems and six more are likely to see sharp volatility from Friday as their 30-day lock-in for their anchor investors expires, letting them free to sell their holdings.

December was a blockbuster month for public issues with 12 firms raising funds of around Rs 16,800 crore.

This has come at a time when domestic as well as global equities are in a correction mode amid the Omicron crisis, soaring inflation, and liquidity tightening by many central banks. Some of the bourse-bound companies saw tepid subscriptions to their IPOs and weak listings amid stretched valuations with no meaningful fundamentals.

On Friday, the one-month lock-in ends for Star Health and Tega Industries. Star Health raised around Rs 7,200 crore from the public issue, while Tega Industries raised around Rs 600 crore. The Star Health issue drew few subscribers and posted a lukewarm listing but Tega Industries surged 60 percent on the listing day.

The lock-in ends for Anand Rathi Wealth on January 10, while it is January 14 for RateGain Travel Tech and Shriram Properties. Anchors of CE Info Systems and Metro Brands will be free to sell their stake from January 17 and their peers in Medplus Health Services from January 19. Data Patterns lock-in ends on January 21, while HP Adhesives and Supriya Lifescience on January 24. CMS Info Systems will end on January 28.

According to Edelweiss Alternative Research in most of the cases selling pressure continues after lock-in period starts. The data shows that 76 percent of the 41 issuances from January to October experienced selling pressure on expiry of anchor lock-in. And 61 percent of issuances declined the day after and over the five-day period thereafter.

December marked a similar trend for issuances that came out of anchor lock-ins. By magnitude of decline, 40 percent of the issuances suffered a 6 percent fall in average on the day after the lock-in ended, while 60 percent edged down 2.3 percent on the day after and 70 percent logged declines of 7 percent over a five-day period from lock-in expiry, the report said.

In December, market regulator SEBI cleared the rules for tightening IPOs. These rules will address gaps like conditions for the objective of IPOs, utilisation of proceeds from the share sales, price bands, anchor investors’ lock-in period and the size of the stake a majority shareholder may sell on the listing day.

In order to stabilise share prices of newly listed firms and prevent potentially huge losses for retail and high net-worth investors, SEBI will increase the lock-in period to 90 days from 30 days after 1 April 2022.