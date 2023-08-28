Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO booked 44.87 times on final day of bidding

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO sees overwhelming response from investors

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investors showed great interest in the Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO with the public issue receiving bids for 98.4 crore equity shares, and being subscribed 44.87 times the issue size of 2.19 crore shares on August 28, the final day of bidding.

High net-worth individuals or non-institutional investors were ahead in terms of number of bids, buying 81.16 times the allotted quota, which is 15 percent of the total offer, while qualified institutional buyers have bid 52.1 times the reserved portion, which is 50 percent of the offer size.

We have seen strong response from retail investors, who have 35 percent reservation in the issue, putting in bids 26.15 times their portion, while employees have bought 10.41 times the portion set aside for them. Till the second day of bidding, the issue was subscribed 10.63 times.

The Rajasthan-based construction company, which has reserved 3 lakh shares for its employees, aims to mop up Rs 308.88 crore from the maiden public issue of 3.12 crore equity shares at the upper price band. The offer comprises only fresh issue, hence, all the money from the IPO, excluding issue expenses, will be received by the company.

Also read: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO | 10 key things to know

The infrastructure company, which focussed more on water supply projects, raised Rs 91.77 crore from anchor investors on August 23, including Copthall Mauritius Investment, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Quant Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, Societe Generale, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

The funds will mainly be utilised for the purchase of equipment and machinery and spent on working capital requirements, apart from general corporate purposes.

The price band for the offer, which opened on August 24, is set at Rs 94-99 per share.

Click Here To Know Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates

After closing the issue, the company in consultation with the NSE, will finalise the basis of allotment of IPO shares by August 31 and will credit shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by September 4.

Finally, the much-awaited listing of shares will take place on September 5.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares were available at around 60 percent premium over the upper price band in the grey market, analysts said on anonymity. The grey market is an unofficial platform where IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing.