Vijaya Diagnostic shares jump nearly 17% in debut trade, closes at Rs 619.30

In traded volume terms, 15.49 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 2.21 crore units at the NSE during the day.

PTI
September 14, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre jumped nearly 17 percent at the close of trade in its market debut on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 531.

The stock is listed at Rs 542.30, registering a gain of 2.12 percent compared to the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 22.55 percent to Rs 650.75. It closed at Rs 619.30, a gain of 16.62 percent.

On the NSE, it is listed at Rs 540, up 1.69 percent. The stock jumped 16.77 percent to close at Rs 620.10.

In traded volume terms, 15.49 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 2.21 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times earlier this month. The Rs 1,895-crore initial public offer was entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares. The price range for the offer was Rs 522-531 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, National Capital Region and Kolkata.
PTI
Tags: #IPO - New Listings #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Sep 14, 2021 06:46 pm

