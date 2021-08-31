MARKET NEWS

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre mobilises Rs 566.12 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will open its public issue for subscription on September 1 and will close on September 3. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 522-531 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
 
 
South-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on August 31 has garnered Rs 566.12 crore from 41 anchor investors, ahead of its IPO opening.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 1,06,61,418 shares to anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 531 per equity share, as per the company's statement filed with the exchanges.

Marquee investors participated in anchor book included Government Pension Fund Global, Fidelity Investment Trust, Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Pioneer Investment Fund, CLSA, Franklin Templeton MF, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Kotak Life Insurance.

Among domestic investors, SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Mirae Mutual Fund, Edelweiss MF and DSP Mutual Fund.

Also read - Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know

The company plans to raise Rs 1,895-crore through the initial public offering which comprises a complete offer for sale by promoter S Surendranath Reddy, and investors Karakoram and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund – Kedaara Capital AIF 1.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:19 pm

