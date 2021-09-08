MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO: Check share allotment, grey market premium, listing date

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares were available at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market, IPO Watch and IPO Central data shows

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on September 8. Investors can check their share allotment either on the IPO registrar website or on the BSE website.

On the BSE website, investors should follow these steps to know the allotment status:

a) Select equity and issue name (Vijaya Diagnostic Centre)
b) Enter the application number
c) Enter the Permanent Account Number (PAN)

d) Check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search

Alternatively, the allotment can be checked on the IPO registrar website by following these steps:

a) Select IPO - Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
b) Select application number, select application Type (ASBA/Non-ASBA) and enter teh application number
or
Select DPID/client ID, select depository (NSDL/CDSL), and enter DPID & client ID,
or

Select and enter PAN number

Close

Related stories

c) Enter Captcha and click on the submit button

Once the allotment gets finalised, ineligible investors will get a refund in their accounts on September 9, while shares will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 13.

The shares will start trading on the BSE and the NSE on September 14.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares are available at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This amounts to a trading price of Rs 536 against the expected issue price of Rs 531 per share.

The Rs 1,895-crore IPO was subscribed 4.54 times from September 1-3, much lower than the Ami Organics whose public offer was also open for bidding during the period. The Ami Organics IPO was subscribed 64.54 times.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 13.07 times, that for non-institutional investors 1.32 times, the retail portion was subscribed 1.09 times and that of employees' saw 98 percent subscription.

The IPO was a complete offer for sale by the promoter and investors and the funds raised will go to them. The offer price band was Rs 522 to Rs 531.

Vijaya Diagnostic offers pathology and radiology testing services through 81 centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as in the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

The company offers about 740 routine and 870 specialised pathology tests and 220 basic and 320 advanced radiology tests covering a range of specialties and disciplines.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Sep 8, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.