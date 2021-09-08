Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO: Check share allotment, grey market premium, listing date

live bse live

Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on September 8. Investors can check their share allotment either on the IPO registrar website or on the BSE website.

On the BSE website, investors should follow these steps to know the allotment status:

a) Select equity and issue name (Vijaya Diagnostic Centre)b) Enter the application numberc) Enter the Permanent Account Number (PAN)

d) Check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search

Alternatively, the allotment can be checked on the IPO registrar website by following these steps:

a) Select IPO - Vijaya Diagnostic Centreb) Select application number, select application Type (ASBA/Non-ASBA) and enter teh application numberorSelect DPID/client ID, select depository (NSDL/CDSL), and enter DPID & client ID,or

Select and enter PAN number

c) Enter Captcha and click on the submit button

Once the allotment gets finalised, ineligible investors will get a refund in their accounts on September 9, while shares will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 13.

The shares will start trading on the BSE and the NSE on September 14.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares are available at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This amounts to a trading price of Rs 536 against the expected issue price of Rs 531 per share.

The Rs 1,895-crore IPO was subscribed 4.54 times from September 1-3, much lower than the Ami Organics whose public offer was also open for bidding during the period. The Ami Organics IPO was subscribed 64.54 times.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 13.07 times, that for non-institutional investors 1.32 times, the retail portion was subscribed 1.09 times and that of employees' saw 98 percent subscription.

The IPO was a complete offer for sale by the promoter and investors and the funds raised will go to them. The offer price band was Rs 522 to Rs 531.

Vijaya Diagnostic offers pathology and radiology testing services through 81 centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as in the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

The company offers about 740 routine and 870 specialised pathology tests and 220 basic and 320 advanced radiology tests covering a range of specialties and disciplines.

