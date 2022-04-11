Veranda Learning Solutions surges 20% on debut; what should investors do?

Veranda Learning Solutions market debut surprised analysts as the stock surged more than 20 percent intraday on April 11 despite weakness in the market. The Sensex was down more than 200 points at the time of writing.

Experts advised investors to use the uptrend by booking profits and exit the stock, citing the loss-making status with negative operating cash flows and expensive valuations.

The stock opened with 14.6 percent gains at Rs 157 on the BSE, against the issue price of Rs 137, which was higher than analysts' expectations of 8-10 percent. It climbed to Rs 164.85 intraday (up 20.3 percent), the upper circuit level decided by the exchange compared to the opening price.

At the time of writing, it was quoting at Rs 163.90, up 19.64 percent over the issue price and 4.4 percent over the opening price. The traded volume on the BSE was 15.01 lakh equity shares and the market capitalisation was Rs 913 crore.

Veranda provides a wide range of learning solutions, including competitive exams courses, professional courses, short-term upskilling and reskilling courses to students and professionals through its online, offline hybrid, offline blended, campus in campus and online live instructor led learning model in various languages.

"There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the company. We had assigned avoid rating to this IPO as the company is loss- making company with negative operating cash flows and is available at expensive valuations on an absolute basis," said Saurabh Joshi Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services.

Investors who have got an allotment should exit the stock on the listing day itself, he said.

Vijay Dhanotiya, Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, also advised investors to book profits.

"Being smaller sized IPO proceeds with high losses raises concerns for conservative investors to hold, hence, advise allotted investors to book profits on the listing day," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Incorporated in 2018, Veranda Learning Solutions posted a loss of Rs 8.3 crore in the year ended March 2021 and recorded revenue of Rs 2.54 crore. In the six months ended September 2021, its loss was Rs 18.3 crore on revenue of Rs 15.46 crore.

The learning solutions provider has raised Rs 200 crore through the public issue. The proceeds would be used for repayin debt, growth initiatives, and payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka.

In India, educational technology market size is expected to increase by 3.7x and a CAGR of 39 percent from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $10.4 billion in 2025.

Test preparation market share is expected to increase fastest from 28.6 percent in 2020 to 38.4 percent in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.