    Veranda Learning Solutions shares close 17% higher on debut day

    Veranda’s Rs 200-crore public issue was open for subscription from March 29 to 31. The price band for the offer was Rs 130-137 a share

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Veranda Learning Solutions made an impressive start at the stock exchanges, gaining 17 percent on the issue price on BSE on April 11 even as the equity benchmarks closed in the red.

    The stock opened at Rs 157, a 14.6 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 137, and rose to Rs 164.85, an intraday high or the upper circuit limit set by the exchange.

    As the stock trades in the trade-for-trade segment, there is a 5 percent upper as well as lower circuit set by the exchange. Trade-to-trade shares can’t be traded intraday. In this segment, shares are traded on a compulsory delivery basis. Each share purchased or sold has to be taken delivery by paying the full amount.

    Veranda closed with a 17.08 percent premium at Rs 160.40 and 2.17 percent over the opening price.

    Also read: Veranda Learning Solutions surges 20% on debut; what should investors do?

    On the National Stock Exchange, however, the picture was the opposite. The stock listed at Rs 125, down 8.75 percent from the issue price and then recovered to lock in a 5 percent upper circuit for the rest of the day.

    The upper circuit of Rs 131.25 was still 4.2 percent below the issue price.

    Veranda’s Rs 200-crore public issue was open for subscription from March 29 to 31. The price band for the offer was Rs 130-137 a share.

    The company offers learning solutions through its four wholly-owned subsidiaries namely Veranda Race Learning Solutions (VerandaRace), Veranda XL Learning Solutions (Veranda CA), Veranda IAS Learning Solutions (Veranda IAS) and Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka).



    Tags: #IPO - New Listings #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 05:38 pm
