Veranda Learning Solutions IPO share allotment expected today

Veranda Learning Solutions is expected to finalise the share allotment of its initial public offering on April 5. The allotment status can be checked either on the BSE or IPO registrar's website.

On the BSE website, investors have to follow these three easy steps:

a) Select 'Equity' in issue type and issue name 'Veranda Learning Solutions Limited'

b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button to know the allotment status

Alternatively, the allotment status can also be checked on the website of IPO registrar:

a) Select IPO name 'Veranda Learning Solutions Limited'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number', or DPID/Client ID, or 'PAN number'

c) Finally enter 'captcha' and click on 'Submit' button.

The company will initiate the process of crediting funds to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors, as well as shares to demat accounts of eligible investors by April 6.

The trading in equity shares on the BSE and NSE will take place on April 7.

The diversified and integrated learning solutions provider has raised Rs 200 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 3.53 times during March 29-31 period. The price band for the offer was Rs 130-137 per share.

The funds will be utilised for repaying debts, payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka, and growth initiatives.