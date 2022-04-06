English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Veranda Learning Solutions IPO listing on April 11, share allotment expected today

    The process of crediting funds to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors, and transferring shares to demat accounts of successful investors by April 8.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Veranda Learning Solutions

    Veranda Learning Solutions

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The listing ceremony of Veranda Learning Solutions will take place on April 11 as banks were shut for the yearly closing on April 1.

    The company has to complete all its necessary formalities for allotment, listing and commencement of trading of equity shares at the stock exchanges within six working days after the closing of the public issue. As per procedure, the listing ceremony was supposed to take place during April 7-8.

    Accordingly, the actual six working days for the company ends on April 11, which has been decided as a listing date for the IPO shares by the company.

    Hence, the share allotment is expected take place on April 6 as against April 5 earlier.

    Investors can check their allotment status either on the BSE or IPO registrar's website by following three easy steps.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the website of IPO registrar,

    a) Select IPO name 'Veranda Learning Solutions Limited'

    b) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number', or DPID/Client ID, or 'PAN number'

    Also read - Primary Market in FY23: A repeat of FY22 likely, could be even better

    c) Finally enter 'captcha' and click on 'Submit' button.

    In case of BSE website,

    a) Select 'Equity' in issue type and issue name 'Veranda Learning Solutions Limited'

    b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

    c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button to know the allotment status

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    The process of crediting funds to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors, and transferring shares to demat accounts of successful investors by April 8.

    The learning solutions provider has mopped up Rs 200 crore through its public issue, and the said funds after excluding issue expenses will be used for repaying debts, payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka, and growth initiatives.

    The maiden public offer was subscribed 3.53 times during March 29-31 period.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO - News #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.