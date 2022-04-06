Veranda Learning Solutions IPO listing on April 11, share allotment expected today

Veranda Learning Solutions

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The listing ceremony of Veranda Learning Solutions will take place on April 11 as banks were shut for the yearly closing on April 1.

The company has to complete all its necessary formalities for allotment, listing and commencement of trading of equity shares at the stock exchanges within six working days after the closing of the public issue. As per procedure, the listing ceremony was supposed to take place during April 7-8.

Accordingly, the actual six working days for the company ends on April 11, which has been decided as a listing date for the IPO shares by the company.

Hence, the share allotment is expected take place on April 6 as against April 5 earlier.

Investors can check their allotment status either on the BSE or IPO registrar's website by following three easy steps.

On the website of IPO registrar,

a) Select IPO name 'Veranda Learning Solutions Limited'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number', or DPID/Client ID, or 'PAN number'

Also read - Primary Market in FY23: A repeat of FY22 likely, could be even better

c) Finally enter 'captcha' and click on 'Submit' button.

In case of BSE website,

a) Select 'Equity' in issue type and issue name 'Veranda Learning Solutions Limited'

b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button to know the allotment status

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

The process of crediting funds to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors, and transferring shares to demat accounts of successful investors by April 8.

The learning solutions provider has mopped up Rs 200 crore through its public issue, and the said funds after excluding issue expenses will be used for repaying debts, payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka, and growth initiatives.

The maiden public offer was subscribed 3.53 times during March 29-31 period.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes