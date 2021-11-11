MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Veranda Learning Solutions files draft papers for Rs 200 crore IPO

Veranda is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions to students, professionals and corporate employees.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
In September 2021, the company acquired 100 percent stake in Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka) from Edureka as per the Share Purchase Agreement of August 2021. (Representative image)

In September 2021, the company acquired 100 percent stake in Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka) from Edureka as per the Share Purchase Agreement of August 2021. (Representative image)

Veranda Learning Solutions has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 200 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The company, in consultation with its merchant bankers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 50 crore, before filing its red herring prospectus.

The final issue proceeds are going to be utilised for repaying of debt and retirement of acquisition consideration of Edureka.

Also read- Go Colours IPO to open for bidding during November 17-19

In September 2021, the company acquired 100 percent stake in Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka) from Edureka as per the Share Purchase Agreement of August 2021. Veranda believes with acquisition of Edureka, it has expanded presence in software education and in global markets, particularly, the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Close

Related stories

Also readFino Payments Bank to list on November 12 | What could be the debut premium?

Veranda is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions to students, professionals and corporate employees. The company provides comprehensive long term and short term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing for UPSC Exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy.

Also read - TPG, Sequoia, KKR-backed Five Star Business Finance files draft papers to raise Rs 2,752 crore via IPO

The company provides its services through four subsidiares, Veranda Race Learning Solutions, Veranda XL Learning Solutions, Veranda IAS Learning Solutions, and Brain4ce Education Solutions.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book running lead manager to the issue, and KFin Technologie is the registrar to the offer.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #Veranda Learning Solutions
first published: Nov 11, 2021 06:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.