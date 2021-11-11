Veranda Learning Solutions files draft papers for Rs 200 crore IPO

In September 2021, the company acquired 100 percent stake in Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka) from Edureka as per the Share Purchase Agreement of August 2021. (Representative image)

Veranda Learning Solutions has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 200 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The company, in consultation with its merchant bankers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 50 crore, before filing its red herring prospectus.

The final issue proceeds are going to be utilised for repaying of debt and retirement of acquisition consideration of Edureka.

In September 2021, the company acquired 100 percent stake in Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka) from Edureka as per the Share Purchase Agreement of August 2021. Veranda believes with acquisition of Edureka, it has expanded presence in software education and in global markets, particularly, the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Veranda is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions to students, professionals and corporate employees. The company provides comprehensive long term and short term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing for UPSC Exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy.

The company provides its services through four subsidiares, Veranda Race Learning Solutions, Veranda XL Learning Solutions, Veranda IAS Learning Solutions, and Brain4ce Education Solutions.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book running lead manager to the issue, and KFin Technologie is the registrar to the offer.