Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO shares debut at 3.5% premium to the issue price of Rs 326/share

Manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel pipes and tubes, Venus Pipes & Tubes, which launched its maiden public offer (IPO) on May 11, made a positive listing on the bourses on May 24 supported by improved market sentiments.

Experts had earlier suggested that the listing of the stock with a gain or at a discount will entirely depend on the overall market conditions.

The shares of Gujarat-based manufacturer climbed 3.5 percent on May 24, the listing day as suggested by the grey market premium of Rs 30 it commanded yesterday.

The stock opened at Rs 335, against issue price of Rs 326 on the BSE, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 337.50.

As envisaged by the market experts the stock opened with a modest gain of XX percent to its issue price as the issue had generated strong response from the investors and was subscribed 16.31 times. The portion allocated for the retails investors was subscribed 19.04 times while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 15.66 times and the qualified institutional investors lapped up 12.02 times the portion allotted to them.

Experts were of the opinion that the issue was oversubscribed due to its overall small size of Rs 165.42 crore.

“Even during significant volatility in the markets, the IPO was well received by all sets of investors with the QIB portion being subscribed ~ 12x giving a good indication that the issue was fairly priced”, Samir Bahl, CEO, Investment Banking at Anand Rathi Advisors had said.

The company has about six years of experience in manufacturing of stainless-steel tubular products in two broad categories — seamless tubes & pipes; and welded tubes & pipes. Under the brand name ‘Venus’, the company supplies its products for applications in diverse sectors including chemicals, engineering, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper and oil and gas. The company is one of the growing stainless-steel pipes and tubes manufacturers in India.

It has one manufacturing plant located at Bhuj-Bhachau highway, Dhaneti (Kutch, Gujarat) with an installed capacity of 10,800 MT per annum. It sells its products in both the domestic as well as international markets. As on February 28, 2022, it was exporting to 20 countries, including Brazil, the UK, Israel and countries in the European Union, etc.

The offer was a book built issue and did not comprise any offer for sale of equity shares by the promoters.

The promotors had offloaded ~50.74 lakh shares in this issue, which comprised 16.07 percent of their stake in the company. Their stake in the company now stands at 48.2 percent from the 64.27 percent stake held by them before this issue.

The company intends to utilize the proceeds from the issue for financing the project cost towards capacity expansion, technological upgradation, cost optimization of operations and backward integration for manufacturing of hollow pipes.

The other objectives of the issue were to meet its long-term working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

