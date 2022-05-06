English
    Venus Pipes sets price band at Rs 310-326 a share

    The anchor book for the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of 5.07 million shares, opens May 10. Shares will be credited to allottees on May 23 and the firm will list on exchanges the next day.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    May 06, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

    Gujarat-based Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd initial public offering has set its price band at Rs 310-326 a share. Earlier the firm said its IPO will open for subscription on May 11 and close on May 13.

    On the upper band, the firm will raise around Rs 165.42 crore via IPO.

    The proceeds from the issue would be used to finance capacity expansion, backward integration for the manufacturing of hollow pipes and to meet long-term working capital requirements, the company has said.

    The firm has a manufacturing facility at Dhaneti in Kutch with a total installed capacity of 10,800 MT per annum.

    The firm is a growing stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter in India. As on February 28, 2022, it was exporting to 20 countries, including Brazil, the UK, Israel and some European Union nations.

    For FY21, the firm’s total income stood at Rs 312.03 crore against Rs 179.32 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit for the year was at Rs 23.63 crore, up from Rs 4.13 crore in the previous year. The profit margin was at 7.57 percent, up from 2.3 percent in the previous year. The company’s total borrowings were at Rs 78.19 crore as on April 7, 2022.



    Ravindra Sonavane
    first published: May 6, 2022 08:59 am
