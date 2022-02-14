English
    Vedanta Fashions to be listed on February 16

    Prior to the public issue, Vedant Fashions had raised Rs 944.75 crore from 75 anchor investors such as the government of Singapore, Fidelity, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI, ICICI Prudential Life, etc., at the upper price band of Rs 866 per share.

    February 14, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
    Vedant Fashions, which owns the ethnic wear brand Manyavar, is getting listed on the NSE on February 16 following the completion of its Rs 3,149-crore offer-for-sale share sale last week, which was subscribed 2.6 times. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 866 a share, the company's market cap stands at around Rs 21,000 crore.

    The qualified institutional buyers category received maximum demand with 7.49 times subscription, non-institutional investors' part was subscribed 1.07 times and retail investors' portion obtained only 39 percent subscription, which had a price range at Rs 824-866 per share. Vedant will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, a merchant banking said on Monday.

    The offering was purely an offer-for-sale by the promoters and existing shareholders — by Rhine Holdings, Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund; and the Ravi Modi Family Trust owned Ravi and Shilpi Modi. While Manyavar is a category leader in the branded wedding and celebration wear market, its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz and it competes with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Trent, Metro Brands, and TCNS Clothing Company.

    In the quarter to September, Vedant's revenue grew 31 percent to Rs 853 crore from Rs 651.1 crore a year ago. Prior to the public issue, it had raised Rs 944.75 crore from 75 anchor investors such as the government of Singapore, Fidelity, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI, ICICI Prudential Life, etc., at the upper price band of Rs 866 per share.

    And, according to the merchant banking sources, in addition to anchor investors, GIC, Fidelity, Nomura, SBI MF, Kotak MF, White Oak, Axis MF, Premji and ADIA have also invested in the IPO, according to the market sources.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.