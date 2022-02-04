MARKET NEWS

    Vedant Fashions IPO day 1 | Issue subscribed 7%, retail portion booked 11%

    Vedant Fashions IPO | The largest company in India in men's Indian wedding and celebration is planning to mop up Rs 3,149.19 crore through its public issue. It mobilised Rs 944.75 crore from anchor investors on February 3

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    Vedant Fashions is the operator of Manyavar brand

     
     
    The initial public offering of Vedant Fashions, one of the leading brands in Indian wedding and celebration segment, mopped up bids for 17.25 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 2.54 crore units, subscribing 7 percent on February 4, the first day of bidding.

    The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 11 percent, and that of non-institutional investors saw 5 percent subscription.

    Qualified institutional investors are yet to invest in the IPO. Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

    The country's largest company in men's wedding and celebration plans to raise Rs 3,149.19 crore through the public issue. It mobilised Rs 944.75 crore out of this from anchor investors on February 3.

    It is a complete offer-for-sale by promoter and investors. The price band for the offer, which closes on February 8, is set at Rs 824-866 per equity share.

    "The company has driven its revenue on the back of increased spend on celebrations and a shift to ready-to-wear from the tailor-made apparel. The company has the highest number of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and better return and margin profile with the operating margin at 43 percent and return on capital employed at 41 percent, which is highest vis-à-vis its peer brands," said Canara Bank Securities.

    The brokerage said the company has an asset-light EBO model that lets them focus on vendor and inventory management by understanding consumer preferences through the collected secondary sales data. "Considering its operating margins and strong balance sheet backed with higher brand recall for celebration wear, we recommend to subscribe the issue for long term."

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #Vedant Fashions
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 11:20 am
