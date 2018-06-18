App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vectus Industries files Rs 500-cr IPO papers with Sebi

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 85 crore, besides, an offer for sale of up to 38,98,575 equity shares by the existing shareholders, according to the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vectus Industries, a leading B2C (business-to-consumer) focused water storage and piping solutions provider, today filed draft papers with the Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 500 crore through an initial public offering.

Private equity firm Latinia Ltd will sell 28,46,829 equity shares through this IPO, 6,57,341 equity shares will be offered by Ashish Baheti and up to 3,94,405 equity shares by Atul Ladha.

According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 500 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and IDFC Bank Ltd will manage the company's initial public offer (IPO).
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #IPO #Upcoming Issues #Vectus Industries

