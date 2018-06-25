Varroc Engineering to open for subscription on June 26; 10 things you should know

Automotive components manufacturer Varroc Engineering's initial public offering will open for subscription on June 26. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) are global co-ordinators and book running lead managers for the issue, which will close on June 28.

Here are 10 key factors that you should know before subscribing the issue:

Varroc Engineering (VEL) is a global Tier I (Tier I companies directly supplies to original equipment manufacturers) automotive component supplier. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying of exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electronic components and precision metallic components to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway vehicles (OHV) to OEMs directly globally.

The company is the second largest Indian auto component supplier (as per FY17 consolidated revenue) and a leading Tier I manufacturer and supplier to Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler OEMs (FY17 consolidated revenue), as per CRISIL Research.

It has a global footprint of 36 manufacturing facilities spread across 7 countries, with 6 facilities for its global lighting business, 25 for its india business and 5 for other businesses.

Varroc Lighting Systems (VLS) has long-term relationships with marquee auto manufacturers across the premium, mid-range and mass market pricing spectrum, including Ford, Jaguar-Land Rover, the Volkswagen Group, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Groupe PSA, FCA, a European multinational car manufacturer and an American electric car manufacturer.

The company’s key two-wheeler customers in India include Bajaj Auto, Honda, Royal Enfield, India Yamaha Motor, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Hero MotoCorp. It also exports to global two-wheeler manufacturers from its facilities in India, namely KTM and Volvo.

The public issue consists of an offer for sale of 2,02,21,730 equity shares by the promoter and investor selling shareholders.

The OFS comprises up to 17,52,560 shares by Tarang Jain (promoter), 1,69,17,130 shares by Omega TC Holdings and 15,52,040 shares by Tata Capital Financial Services (investors).

The issue also includes a reservation of 1 lakh equity shares for subscription by eligible employees at a discount of Rs 48 per share on the offer price.

The offer will constitute 15 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company. The price band for the offer is fixed at Rs 965-967 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 equity shares thereafter.

The company is aiming to raise Rs 1,951.4 crore at the lower end of the price band and Rs 1,955.4 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company aims to achieve benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out offer for sale for selling shareholders. It expects the listing of equity shares to enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. VEL will not receive any offer proceeds and all proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.

> VEL has strong competitive position in attractive growing markets.

> It has strong, long-standing relationships with many of its customers.

> It has a comprehensive portfolio of products in markets in which it operates. This allows it to be a one stop-shop for customers to cross-sell products.

> It has a strong position from a costs perspective, as it has developed footprints in countries with low labour costs (such as in Mexico or the Czech Republic), thus benefiting from low-cost engineering compared to the average engineering cost in European countries.

> It has a global footprint of 36 manufacturing facilities spread across 7 countries, with 6 facilities for global lighting business, 25 for India business and 5 for other businesses.

> It has robust in-house technology, innovation and R&D capabilities.

> It has consistent track record of growth and operational and financial efficiency.

The management's focus on high growth markets for global lighting business; increased customer revenue from the India business; invest in R&D, design; engineering and software capabilities in order to capitalise on future trends; pursuance of strategic joint ventures and inorganic growth opportunities; and focus on operational efficiency.

Shareholding pattern

Naresh Chandra is the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company. He has over 50 years of work experience, with over 35 years' experience in the automobile industry and has previously been associated with Kaycee Industries.

Tarang Jain is the Managing Director. He has about 30 years of experience in the automotive industry.

Ashwani Maheshwari is a Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer and president of the metallic division of the company.

Risks and concerns

> The company is dependent on certain major customers, especially Bajaj Auto, Honda, Royal Enfield and Yamaha India in India and Ford, JLR, FCA, Groupe PSA, an American electric car manufacturer and a European multinational car manufacturer for its VLS business. Sales to these major customers in India (based on total invoiced amounts) represented 28.8 percent, 24.8 percent and 27.2 percent of its total invoicing for FY16, FY17 and FY18, respectively. Sales to VLS' top 6 customers represent 48.6 percent, 54.6 percent and 50.7 percent of the company's total invoicing for FY16, FY17 and FY18, respectively

Since the company is significantly dependent on certain key customers for a significant portion of its sales, the loss of any one of the company's key customers, a significant reduction in demand from such customers or the downturn in business by such customers could have an adverse effect on the company's business

> Pricing pressure from OEMs is characteristic of the industry in which VEL operates

> Subdued economic activity

> Delay in proposed geographic expansion

> Lower or change in the business pattern from customers

> Poor ramp-up in the domestic business

> Volatility in currency rates