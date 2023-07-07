Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Rs 500 crore IPO to open on July 12

The allotment is expected on July 19 and credit of shares to demat accounts to allottees will be on July 20. The stock is expected to list on exchanges on July 24.

Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Rs 500 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on July 12 and close on July 14. The anchor investors bidding will start on July 11.

The allotment is expected on July 19 and credit of shares to demat accounts to allottees will be on July 20. The stock is expected to list on exchanges on July 24.

The proceeds from the issue will be used towards augmentation of its bank's tier I capital base to meet its future capital requirements. As on March 2023, its tier-1 capital base was Rs 1,844.82 crore equivalent to 18.25 percent.

Earlier, the lender had filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July 2021 to raise Rs 1,350 crore comprising a new issue worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for Rs 600 crore by its promoter Utkarsh Coreinvest.

But, in August 2022, it filed revised draft papers with SEBI for the IPO and cut the issue size by 63 percent to raise Rs 500 crore via the IPO. The lender’s initial plan was to raise Rs 1,350 crore from the IPO.

Incorporated in 2016, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank commenced operations in 2017 and its products include a range of deposit products, including saving accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, recurring and fixed deposits and locker facilities. As of March 2023, its operations are spread across 26 states and Union Territories with 830 banking outlets and 15,424 employees serving 3.59 million customers majorly located in rural and semi urban areas primarily in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

For FY23, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 404.50 crore against Rs 61.46 crore last year. Total income for the fiscal stood at Rs 2804.29 crore versus Rs 2,033.65 crore a year ago. Its gross loan portfolio grew to Rs 13,957.11 crore from Rs 10,630.73 crore a year ago, while the total deposits stood at Rs 13710.14 crore from Rs 1,0074.18 crore last year. Its gross NPA for the fiscal stood at 3.75 percent from 6.1 percent last year while Net NPA was at 1.33 percent against 2.31 percent.

