UTI AMC loses 14% on Day 1 of trading, close at Rs 476.60

UTI Asset Management Company shares witnessed a double-digit fall on the first trading session on October 12. The stock lost 14 percent to close at Rs 476.60 on the BSE and Rs 476.20 on the National Stock Exchange against an issue price of Rs 554. It remained below Rs 500 in the last couple of hours of trade.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 530 and low of Rs 471.10 after opening at Rs 490.25 on the BSE. The opening price on the NSE was Rs 500. It traded with volumes of 13,69,454 shares on the BSE and 1,08,08,276 on the NSE.

Investors might have been concerned about the recent outflow of AUM and subdued response for SIP of the mutual fund industry, said Jaikishan Parmar, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Angel Broking. He, however, advised holding on to UTI AMC owing to its potential to regain its market share and increase return ratio, higher dividend policy, a strong presence in B30 cities and lower valuation.

The company has penetrated well into the B30 cities as its over 250 development officers and chief agents are based in B30 cities. The 24 percent of its overall AUM in B30 geographies and UTI has the highest concentration in B30 markets among the Top 10 AMCs.

Parmar said there is a huge growth potential for the MF industry as the penetration of mutual funds is low in India with an AUM/GDP ratio of 12 percent as of December 2019 versus that of developed countries at over 50 percent.

UTI is the second-largest AMC in India in terms of total AUM and eight largest in India with domestic quarterly average AUM of Rs 1.33 lakh crore, but its financial performance is not encouraging.

Despite being one of the pioneers of mutual funds in India and with a relatively better distribution network, the company is consistently losing market share. Its market share has consistently declined from 8.2 percent in FY14 to 6.5 percent in FY19 to 5.4 percent in Q1 FY21.

In Q1 FY21, the company reported higher revenues and improved profitability, mainly on the back of a recovery in the equity market performance, lower operating expenditure and tax rate. But this performance seems to be unsustainable.

"UTI AMC is expected to report an 8.1 percent CAGR rise in topline over FY20-23 to Rs 1,079.76 crore in FY23. EBITDA and PAT margins are likely to improve by 370bps and 31bps, respectively. RoIC and RoE are forecasted to improve by 82bps and 87bps to be at 9.8 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, in FY23," said Choice Broking.