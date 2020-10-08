UTI AMC IPO allotment status finalised: Here's how to check

UTI Asset Management Company, in consultation with merchant bankers, has finalised the basis of allotment of IPO shares on October 7, the third working day after the closing of issue.

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account will start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9. The trading in shares will commence from October 12, as per the company's prospectus.

Here are five easy steps to check your allotment status through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies. The registrar has provided the option of three links and you can click on any to view the IPO allotment status.

>> Select IPO "UTI Asset Management Company" from the dropdown>> Check box either "Application Number" or "DP ID/Client ID" or "PAN">> In case of, select application type (ASBA or NON ASBA) and Enter Application Number. In case of, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID (depository participant ID)/Client ID". In case of the, enter the permanent account number>> Enter "Captcha" mentioned in digits-and-letters

>> Click on the "Submit" button.

You can also check the allotment status on the BSE website:

1) Check box "Equity" in Issue Type2) Select "UTI Asset Management Company" in the dropdown under Issue Name3) Enter your application number4) Enter PAN

5) Press or click on the "Search" button

If the information filled is correct, then you will see your application status. You can see the number of shares subscribed and the number of allotted shares on the page.

All about the IPO allotment process for retail investors

The Rs 2,160-crore public issue that was open from September 29-October 1 was subscribed only 2.31 times. The issue price was fixed at Rs 554 per share.

UTI AMC is the second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total AUM and the eighth-largest asset management company in India in terms of mutual fund QAAUM as of June 2020.