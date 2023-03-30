 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Updater Services files IPO papers with Sebi; plans to raise Rs 400 cr through fresh issue of shares

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Integrated facilities management Updater Services Ltd (UDS) has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will comprise fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.33 crore equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Those who will be selling shares in the OFS are Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd, India Business Excellence Fund-II and India Business Excellence Fund IIA.

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 80 crore. If such a placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.