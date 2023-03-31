 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Updater Services files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) will include a fresh issue of Rs. 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13.30 million shares by it's current shareholders and promoters.

Updater Services Ltd has submitted a preliminary red herring prospectus to the Securities Exchange Board of India, with the aim of securing funds through an initial public offering.

The initial public offering (IPO) will include a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13.30 million shares by its current shareholders and promoters.

The offer for sale will consist of up to 6.65 million shares by Tangi Facility Solutions Pvt Ltd, up to 1.33 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund - II, and up to 5.32 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund - IIA.

