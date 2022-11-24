 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniparts India's IPO to kick off on November 30

Nov 24, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 2.

The initial share-sale of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India will open for public subscription on November 30.

The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 29, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors.

Those offering shares in the OFS are promoter group entities The Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, The Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni, and investors Ashoka Investment Holdings Ltd and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding Ltd.

Since the IPO would be entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.  This would be the company's third attempt to go public.