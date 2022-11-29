 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniparts India mobilises Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST

Uniparts India said it has finalised allocation of 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors.

Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India on November 29 has raised Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering that opens tomorrow.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has finalised allocation of 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors.

These shares were allocated at Rs 577 per equity share.

Total 21 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book, which included Nomura Trust, HDFC Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India, Morgan Stanley, Carmignac Portfolio, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Invesco India, Mahindra Manulife, Carnelian Capital, and ICG Q.

