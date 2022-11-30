Uniparts India IPO subscribed 23%, retail portion booked 37% on day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India got subscribed 23 percent on November 30, the first day of bidding. The issue received bids for 23.20 lakh shares against 1.01 crore shares on the offer.

Retail investors bought 37 percent of the allotted quota, while high networth individuals subscribed to 19 percent of the portion set aside for .

Qualified institutional buyers bought 1,050 shares of the 28.96 lakh shares reserved for them.

The IPO size was reduced to 1.01 crore shares from 1.44 crore shares earlier on the offer, especially after the company mobilised Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book on November 29, a day before the opening of issue opening.

Also read: Uniparts India IPO opens | 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

Uniparts India aims to raise Rs 835.61 crore through its maiden public offer that comprises entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors.

The IPO may provide an exit to the existing investors - Ashoka Investment Holdings, and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding - which are offloading their entire stake of 71.8 lakh shares and 21.54 lakh shares, respectively. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 548-577 per share. Uniparts India, a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) and aftermarket sectors.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

READ MORE