Uniparts India IPO subscribed 23%, retail portion booked 37% on day 1

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Uniparts India aims to raise Rs 835.61 crore through its maiden public offer that comprises entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India got subscribed 23 percent on November 30, the first day of bidding. The issue received bids for 23.20 lakh shares against 1.01 crore shares on the offer.

Retail investors bought 37 percent of the allotted quota, while high networth individuals subscribed to 19 percent of the portion set aside for .

Qualified institutional buyers bought 1,050 shares of the 28.96 lakh shares reserved for them.

The IPO size was reduced to 1.01 crore shares from 1.44 crore shares earlier on the offer, especially after the company mobilised Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book on November 29, a day before the opening of issue opening.

