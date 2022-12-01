 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniparts India IPO subscribed 2 times on Day 2 of offer

Dec 01, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

The Rs 836-crore IPO received bids for 2,04,29,925 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 2 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 3.41 times, the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got 2 times subscription and the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 97 per cent subscription.

The IPO is of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares and has a price range of Rs 548-577 a share.

On Tuesday, Uniparts India said it has raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors.

Since the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.