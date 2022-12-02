 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniparts India IPO subscribed 9 times on final day of offer

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

The company planning to mobilise Rs 835.6 crore via initial public offering which is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors. The price band for the offer is Rs 548-577 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 9 times on December 2, final day of bidding. The public issue received bids for 9.1 crore equity shares against 1.01 crore shares on the offer.

The portion reserved for the retail investors got subscribed 3.32 times, while the category reserved for high networth individuals (HNIs) received 10.49 times subscription. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 17.77 times.

Investors Ashoka Investment Holdings and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding will exit the company by selling their entire shareholding of 71.8 lakh shares and 21.54 lakh shares, respectively, via public issue. The promoters' shareholding will drop below 66 percent.

Most brokerages have given 'subscribe' rating to the IPO citing healthy financial performance, and attractive valuations.

Uniparts India is a leading supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors, having 6 manufacturing facilities (5 in India, 1 in USA). It has presence in over 25 countries.