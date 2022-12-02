Uniparts India IPO subscribed 3.02 times on final day of offer

live bse live

The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 3.02 times on December 2, final day of bidding. The public issue received bids for 3.05 crore equity shares against 1.01 crore shares on the offer.

The portion reserved for the retail investors got subscribed 2.72 times, while the category reserved for high networth individuals (HNIs) received 6.13 times subscription. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.2 times.

The company planning to mobilise Rs 835.6 crore via initial public offering which is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and investors. The price band for the offer is Rs 548-577 per share.

Investors Ashoka Investment Holdings and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding will exit the company by selling their entire shareholding of 71.8 lakh shares and 21.54 lakh shares, respectively, via public issue. The promoters' shareholding will drop below 66 percent.

Most brokerages have given 'subscribe' rating to the IPO citing healthy financial performance, and attractive valuations.

Uniparts India is a leading supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors, having 6 manufacturing facilities (5 in India, 1 in USA). It has presence in over 25 countries.

"The company intends to expand into newer geographies, adjacent product verticals, acquire additional customer accounts and increase wallet share of existing customers. It also plans to grow inorganically through strategic acquisitions and alliances. When compared to its listed peers, the issue appears to be reasonably priced," said Anand Rathi which recommended a "subscribe-long term" rating to this IPO.

Uniparts' product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take-off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components.

The demand for PMP products is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 6 percent and 8 percent between FY21-26 led by strong volume growth in construction equipment production in key markets such as Japan and Europe. "This is likely going to provide further opportunities to the company in terms of expanding its business," Reliance Securities said.

The brokerage further said increasing mechanization in the agriculture and CFM (construction, forestry & mining) sectors would enable the company to efficiently serve original equipment manufacturers (OEM) across multiple global locations, and to rationalize their supply chain and asset/working capital management.

In view of healthy financials, strong global presence, leadership position in supply of systems and components, growing opportunities in the PMP and 3PL markets, and attractive valuation, Reliance Securities recommended a ‘subscribe’ to the issue.

Uniparts India recorded a healthy revenue growth at a CAGR of 15 percent during FY20-FY22. In the same period, EBITDA and PAT grew at a CAGR of 67 percent, and 63 percent respectively. The EBITDA margin expanded from 10.6 percent in FY20, to 21.8 percent in FY22.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.