Uniparts India IPO sees full subscription on second day of bidding, retail portion booked 1.30 times

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Uniparts India will not receive any money from the offer and all the funds, barring issue expenses, will go to selling shareholders.

The maiden public issue of Uniparts India has garnered bids for 1.02  crore shares against offer size of 1.01 crore shares, getting subscribed 1.01 times so far on December 1, the second day of bidding.

The response so far to the public issue from retail investors and high networth individuals remains better than qualified institutional buyers'.

Retail investors have bought their allotted quota 1.30 times and non-institutional investors have subscribed their portion 1.68 times.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1 percent.

The engineered systems manufacturer has reserved 50 percent of its offer for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the balance 35 percent for retail investors.

