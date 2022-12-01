Uniparts India IPO sees full subscription on second day of bidding, retail portion booked 1.30 times

Uniparts India IPO

The maiden public issue of Uniparts India has garnered bids for 1.02 crore shares against offer size of 1.01 crore shares, getting subscribed 1.01 times so far on December 1, the second day of bidding.

The response so far to the public issue from retail investors and high networth individuals remains better than qualified institutional buyers'.

Retail investors have bought their allotted quota 1.30 times and non-institutional investors have subscribed their portion 1.68 times.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1 percent.

The engineered systems manufacturer has reserved 50 percent of its offer for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the balance 35 percent for retail investors.

Uniparts India, a leading global supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) and aftermarket sectors with a presence in over 25 countries, intends to mop up Rs 835.61 crore via public issue of 1.44 crore equity shares at the upper end of the price band.

It is entirely an offer for sale by shareholders which are promoters as well as investors. Investors Ashoka Investment Holdings and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding will exit the company by selling their entire shareholding of 71.8 lakh shares and 21.54 lakh shares, respectively, via public issue.

The company will not receive any money from the offer and all the funds, barring issue expenses, will go to selling shareholders.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 2, is Rs 548-577 per share.