Uniparts India IPO closes on a strong note, check here for allotment and listing dates

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 03, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Uniparts India will finalise share allotment by December 7. Given the oversubscription in each category, equity shares will be allotted on a proportionate basis

Uniparts India IPO

After a healthy subscription, investors who bid for Uniparts India's initial public offering (IPO)will be closely tracking the share allotment and listing dates.

Opened on November 30, the Rs 836-crore public issue closed on December 2 and was subscribed more than 25 times, supported by all categories of investors.

Qualified institutional buyers provided the maximum support, subscribing 67.14 times their allotted quota. High net worth individuals followed, as they bought shares 17.86 times the portion set aside for them. While the portion reserved for retail investors was booked 4.63 times.

The response to the issue, which was entirely an offer for sale by shareholders, was along expected lines.

The subscription was fuelled by healthy financial performance, reasonable valuations, long-term relationships with key global customers, experienced promoters and a qualified senior management team, and a positive industry outlook, according to experts.

