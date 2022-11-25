Uniparts India fixes IPO price band at Rs 548-577 per share

IPO

Uniparts India, a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 548-577 per share. The IPO will open for bidding on November 30 and close on December 2.

The issue will see the sale of more than 1.44 crore shares by promoters and investors.

Promoters Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni, Ashoka Investment Holdings and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding will be offering shares in the IPO.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and claims to be one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across more than 25 countries.

As per PTI, Uniparts had twice obtained permission to float in the past after filing IPO papers in December 2018 and September 2014 but chose not to launch the issue.