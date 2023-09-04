Unihealth Consultancy IPO to open on September 8, to raise Rs 56.55 crore

Unihealth Consultancy IPO to open on September 8

The initial public offer (IPO) of homegrown healthcare service provider Unihealth Consultancy will open for subscription on September 8 at a price band of Rs 126-132 per share. This would be the fourth public issue from the SME segment in current month.

The IPO of 42.84 lakh shares comprises only a fresh issue by the company. It intends to raise Rs 56.55 crore via public issue, at upper price band.

The Mumbai-based company has reserved 2.16 lakh equity shares worth Rs 2.85 crore at upper price band, for the market maker. The issue less the market maker reservation portion is considered as a net issue of 40.68 lakh shares which further divided between qualified institutional buyers, high net-worth individuals and retail investors in the ratio of 50:15:35.

The public issue, which closes on September 12, will constitute 27.82 percent of the post issue paid up equity capital.

Incorporated in 2010, the company with operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent will utilise fresh issue proceeds for expansion and working capital requirements of joint venture, Victoria Hospital (VHL), Kampala, Uganda, amounting to Rs 17 crore, and further amount of Rs 4.6 crore will be used for expansion in the joint venture, UMC Global Health (UMCGHL), Nigeria.

Also read: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO fully subscribed within an hour. Should you apply?

Promoted by Anurag Shah and Akshay Parmar, Unihealth Consultancy will also make use of net proceeds for investment in subsidiary, Biohealth Limited (BL), Tanzania for funding its capital expenditure requirements for proposed expansion worth Rs 15.87 crore, and general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter. Retail investors can make an application for a minimum and maximum 1,000 shares amounting to Rs 1.32 lakh as they are allowed to invest up to Rs 2 lakh in IPO.

Under the flagship UMC Hospitals brand, it operates a combined capacity of 200 operational hospital beds across two multi-speciality facilities i.e. UMC Victoria Hospital in Uganda and UMC Zhahir Hospital in Kano, Nigeria.

Also read: India Inc floats 7 public issues in August, raises Rs 4,711 cr, despite a volatile market

In addition, it operates ‘Unihealth Medical Centre’ a dedicated dialysis facility, in Mwanza, Tanzania. It is currently providing project management consultancy services to set up a 300+ bedded Health City in Pune for PHRC Lifespaces Organization along with a few other healthcare consultancy projects in Kenya and Angola.

The company, which also exports and distribute pharmaceutical and medical consumable products in Uganda, Tanzania and Nigeria, recorded 101 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 7.68 crore for the year ended March FY23, with revenue growing 19.3 percent to Rs 43.94 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increasing 20.1 percent to Rs 13.8 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 30 bps to 31.5 percent.

Promoters hold 95.32 percent shareholding in the company, and the rest is held by public shareholders.

Also read: EMS public issue opens on Sept 8 at a price band of Rs 200-211 per share

The finalisation of basis of allotment of IPO shares will take place by September 15 and the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by September 20, while the refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by September 18.

Unihealth Consultancy will debut on the NSE Emerge on September 21.

Unistone Capital is the merchant banker and Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.