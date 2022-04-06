Uma Exports to debut on Thursday. What could be the listing price?

Uma Exports, the trader of agricultural produce and commodities, is expected to see a muted listing despite positive market sentiment as lower-than-expected subscription to the initial public offering (IPO) and a competitive environment with low margins could weigh on performance.

The company successfully raised Rs 60 crore through its maiden public issue that was subscribed 7.67 times during March 28-30, 2022. The issue received good response from investors with the retail portion being subscribed 10.11 times, while qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors bid 2.81 and 2.22 times the allotted quota, respectively.

The company will utilise the issue the proceeds for working capital requirements. The price band for the offer was Rs 65-68 per equity share.

"Considering lower-than-expected subscription demands to its IPO, we expect a muted listing show. We believe that being a smaller-sized IPO, its historic financial inconsistency and aggressive issue pricing have failed to boost the interest of participants in the primary market," said Prashanth Tapse, vice-president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, told Moneycontrol that she expects status quo on Uma Exports’ listing.

At the upper price band, the company sought a market capitalisation of Rs 229.9 crore while its peer Sakuma Exports quoted at a market cap of more than Rs 330 crore.

Uma Exports is engaged in the trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, foodgrains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soybean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake.

All brokerage houses had an 'avoid' rating on the issue given the expensive valuations, high debt on its books and low margin profile.

"Considering the FY21 adjusted EPS (earnings per share) of Rs 3.63 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E (price-earnings) of 18.71x with a market cap of Rs 229.9 crore whereas its peer namely Sakuma Exports is trading at a P/E of 16.20x," said Marwadi Financial Services, which had assigned 'avoid' rating to the IPO as the company operates in a competitive environment with low margins (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA margin of 2.83 percent in FY21) and does not offer much value to investors.

Hem Securities also said that although the company's ratios like margins and return on shareholder's fund were better than its peers, looking at its business profile and debt, they recommended 'avoid' on the issue.

As of September 2021, the company's outstanding total fund-based indebtedness was Rs 56.28 crore, against Rs 38.62 crore as of March 2021. In addition to the indebtedness for the company's existing operations, it may incur further indebtedness during the course of its business, said Hem Securities.

Revenue from operations has grown at a CAGR of 51.10 percent during FY19 to FY21, while profit grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 105.45 percent and EBITDA at a CAGR of 52.76 percent during the same period, but margin growth posted a CAGR of just 2 basis points.

