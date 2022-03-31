Uma Exports IPO closes, know share allotment, listing dates

live bse live

Uma Exports, which trades in agricultural commodities, will finalise the initial public offering share allotment on April 4 after successfully closing the issue on March 30.

The Rs 60-crore issue, which opened on March 28, was subscribed 7.67 times, getting a good response from all sets of investors.

Retail investors bought shares 10.11 times the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 2.81 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.22 times.

Uma Exports will utilise the proceeds to augment working capital requirements.

The company is engaged in trading and marketing agricultural produce, commodities such as sugar, dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander and cumin seeds and animal feed like soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. It imports lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities.

IPO share allotment

The agri-commodities trader will finalise the share allotment by April 4. Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or IPO registrar's website.

In the case of BSE website, one has to follow these steps:

a) Select 'Equity' in issue type and issue name 'Uma Exports Limited'

b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button to know the application status

The allotment status can also be checked on the website of IPO registrar.

a) Select and accordingly enter either 'DP ID and Client ID', OR 'Application number'

b) And click on 'search' button.

Unsuccessful investors will get refunds in their bank accounts and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful investors by April 5.

Uma Exports shares will start trading on the BSE and NSE from April 7.

The company registered a revenue growth at a CAGR of 51.10 percent during FY19-FY21, while its profit in the same period grew at a CAGR of 105.45 percent.