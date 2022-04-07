Uma Exports debuts at Rs 80, a 17% premium over issue price

Agricultural produce and commodities trader Uma Exports had a good debut as the stock listed with a premium of 17.65 percent over issue price.

The stock opened at Rs 80 on the BSE and the opening tick on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 76, against issue price of Rs 68 per share.

It listed in a trade-for-trade segment, where the stock has a 5 percent circuit on either side compared to opening price. "The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," said the exchange in its circular.

Uma exports has garnered Rs 60 crore through its public issue which will be utilised for working capital requirements.

The offer, which was subscribed 7.67 times during March 28-30, had a price band of Rs 65-68 per share.

All brokerages had an 'avoid' rating on the issue given the competitive environment, low margin profile, and high debt on books.

"We assign "avoid" rating to this IPO as the company operates in a competitive environment with low margins profile (EBITDA margin of 2.83 percent in FY21) and does not offer much value to the investors," said Marwadi Financial Services.

Choice Broking also said, "Considering the lower trading margins, the business of the company doesn't seems to be sustainable. Thus we are assigning an 'avoid' rating for the issue."

Uma Exports is engaged into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake.

As on September 30, 2021, it had outstanding total fund based indebtedness of Rs 56.28 crore, against Rs 38.62 crore as of March 2021.

It has registered revenue growth at a CAGR of 51 percent and profit grew at a CAGR of 105 percent during FY19 and FY21.

