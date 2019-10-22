App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 1,200-cr IPO

As per the draft papers, the bank is proposing to undertake an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, comprising a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 12,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The bank, which had filed draft papers with the regulator in August, obtained its observations on October 16, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The observations are very important to any company for launching public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

Close

As per the draft papers, the bank is proposing to undertake an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, comprising a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 12,000 crore.

related news

The proposed issue includes reservation of equity shares aggregating up to around Rs 120 crore for subscription by eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial.

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future requirements.

Ujjivan Financial Services had raised Rs 300 crore in February from a clutch of investors, including HDFC Life and Sundaram MF, in a pre-IPO placement. The funding valued the company at around Rs 2,000 crore.

After the IPO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will join listed peers like AU Small Finance Bank.

Earlier this month, Kerala-based CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, received Sebi's go-ahead to launch an initial share-sale.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Business #IPO - News #Market news #SEBI #Ujjivan Financial Services #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.