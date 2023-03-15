 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Udayshivakumar Infra to float IPO on March 20, aims to raise Rs 66 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Udayshivakumar Infra is 100 percent owned by promoter. Chairman and Managing Director Udayshivakumar owns 98.97 percent stake in the company and the 1 percent shares are being held by his wife Amrutha.

Representative image

Road construction company Udayshivakumar Infra plans to float its maiden public issue on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 per share.

The company aims to mop up Rs 66 crore from the public offer that would comprise only fresh issuance and no offer-for-sale portion. The offer will close on March 23.

The main intention of fund raising through the IPO is to provide funding for incremental working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 428 shares and in multiples of 428 shares thereafter.