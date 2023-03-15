Udayshivakumar Infra to float IPO on March 20, aims to raise Rs 66 crore

Representative image

Road construction company Udayshivakumar Infra plans to float its maiden public issue on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 per share.

The company aims to mop up Rs 66 crore from the public offer that would comprise only fresh issuance and no offer-for-sale portion. The offer will close on March 23.

The main intention of fund raising through the IPO is to provide funding for incremental working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 428 shares and in multiples of 428 shares thereafter.

The company has reserved 60 percent of its offer size for retail investors, who can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,980 per lot and the maximum investment of Rs 1,94,740 for 13 lots.

Further 30 percent of the offer is reserved for high networth individuals and the rest 10 percent for qualified institutional buyers.

Incorporated in 2019, the Karnataka-based road developer will finalise its IPO share allotment to investors by March 28.

The money will be refunded to unsuccessful investors by the end of March 29 and the shares will be credited to demat accounts by March 31.

Udayshivakumar Infra, which will debut on the BSE and NSE on April 3, recorded a 30.3 percent growth in profit at Rs 12.15 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, compared to the previous year, driven by a healthy operating margin.

Revenue from operations during FY22 fell 11.77 percent to Rs 185.6 crore over FY21 figures. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 5.3 percent to Rs 24.13 crore with margin expansion of 210 bps to 12.99 percent during the same period.

For the six months ended September FY23, profit came in at Rs 10.01 crore on revenue of Rs 106.6 crore.

Since FY15, the company, along with the erstwhile partnership firm, Udayshivakumar, have completed 30 projects with a contract value of Rs 684.68 crore, including 16 roads, five bridges, and six irrigation projects.

As on December 2022, it is executing 30 projects, including roads, irrigation projects and civil construction works with an aggregate order book value of Rs 853.87 crore. Further, it also has new work orders worth Rs 436.5 crore allotted but work has not yet started.

Udayshivakumar Infra is 100 percent owned by the promoter. Chairman and Managing Director Udayshivakumar owns 98.97 percent stake in the company and 1 percent stake is with his wife Amrutha.

Saffron Capital Advisors is the merchant banker to the offer, while MAS Services is acting as a registrar to the issue.