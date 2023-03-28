 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Udayshivakumar Infra to finalise IPO share allotment today | Here is how to check status online

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

This will be the first new listing in new financial year 2023-24.

After closing the public issue last week, road construction company Udayshivakumar Infra is going to finalise its share allotment, which is eagerly awaited by investors, on March 28. The participants can check their application status either on the BSE portal or the website of the IPO registrar by following a few simple steps.

On the IPO registrar portal,

a) Select and accordingly enter "DPID/Client ID" or "PAN"

b) Finally click on the "Search" button