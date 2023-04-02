 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Udayshivakumar Infra likely to debut with healthy premium on April 3, say experts

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Udayshivakumar Infra will be the first mainboard listing on the BSE and NSE of the financial year 2023-24

Udayshivakumar Infra is expected to make an impressive market debut, on April 3 on improved market sentiment, the rising focus on infrastructure development and healthy subscription numbers, experts have said.

The company, which will the first to list on bourses in the financial year 2023-24, closed its initial public offering (IPO), which was entirely a fresh issue, with 30.63 times subscription on March 23.

High networth individuals bought 60.42 times their allotted quota, qualified institutional buyers 40.47 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 14.10 times.

The Karnataka-based road construction company opened its offer on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 a share.