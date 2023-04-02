Udayshivakumar Infra likely to debut with healthy premium on April 3, say experts

Udayshivakumar Infra is expected to make an impressive market debut, on April 3 on improved market sentiment, the rising focus on infrastructure development and healthy subscription numbers, experts have said.

The company, which will the first to list on bourses in the financial year 2023-24, closed its initial public offering (IPO), which was entirely a fresh issue, with 30.63 times subscription on March 23.

High networth individuals bought 60.42 times their allotted quota, qualified institutional buyers 40.47 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 14.10 times.

The Karnataka-based road construction company opened its offer on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 a share.

"We are expecting a grand listing of its shares with a premium of around 30–35 percent over the final issue price of Rs 35 a share, as its IPO received a great response from the market," Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said.

Security of Assam CM tightened after threat call In the grey market, an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares, the share was trading at a premium of around Rs 11. Thus, this positive grey market premium, huge subscription, and recent positive move in the market suggest a profitable listing for this IPO, Anubhuti said. In the last two sessions, the BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1,400 points, tracking positive global vibes, stable oil prices and FIIs buying. Experts are also bullish on the infrastructure space given the significant government push. Udayshivakumar Infra had a strong order book of Rs 1,290.4 crore as on December 31, 2022 but the company had mixed financial performance in recent years with dependency on a limited number of clients, which can be a concern. Click Here To Read All IPO Related News Manish Chowdhury, head of research at Stoxbox, also expects Udayshivakumar Infra to list at a premium of around 30 percent. He believes that reasonable valuations of the issue, strong execution capabilities of the company and an experienced management team are the primary reasons for the IPO to make a strong debut. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar