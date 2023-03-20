 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscribed 21% on day 1 despite weak market

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

The Karnataka-based road construction company is planning to raise Rs 66 crore via public issue at higher end of price band of Rs 33-35 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Road developer Udayshivakumar Infra was subscribed 21 percent on March 20, the first day of bidding, despite weakness in broader equity markets.

Investors put in bids for 42.71 lakh equity shares against offer size of 2 crore shares, as per the data available on exchanges.

Retail investors and high net-worth individuals (non-institutional investors) bought 21 percent and 31 percent of the portion respectively set aside for them.

No bids were received from Qualified institutional investors so far.