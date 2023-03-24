 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO | Check share allotment and listing dates, latest grey market premium

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Udayshivakumar Infra is expected to make its market debut on April 3. The third and the final IPO of the March quarter was subscribed 30.63 times

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO

Udayshivakumar Infra will finalise the share allotment of its well-received initial public offering on March 28. The public issue, which was open for bidding from March 20 to 23, was subscribed 30.63 times, with participants sending in bids for Rs 2,144.1 crore worth of shares against an offer size of Rs 66 crore.

High networth individuals bought 60.42 times their allotted quota of shares and qualified institutional buyers bids 40.47 times the portion set aside for them. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 14.10 times.

The price band for the public issue was Rs 33-35 a share.

The Karnataka-based road construction company will utilise proceeds for its incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.