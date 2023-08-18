TVS Supply Chain Solutions to finalise basis of allotment of IPO shares today

TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO share allotment expected today

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, in consultation with the NSE, is going to finalise the basis of the allotment of IPO shares by the end of August 18, which is keenly awaited by the investors who have participated in the offer. The participants can easily check their allotment status either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar by following a few steps.

On the BSE website,

a) Select issue type 'Equity' and issue name 'TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited'

b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

c) Check box (I am not a robot) and finally click on 'Search' button

On the IPO registrar's portal,

a) Select IPO name 'TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN Number', or 'Application Number, or 'Client ID'

c) Finally click on 'Search' button

Once the finalisation is done, eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by August 22, while the refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by August 21, as per the IPO schedule.

The much-awaited listing of the TVS Mobility Group company will take place on the BSE and NSE on August 23.

Investors in the grey market seem to be less enthusiastic about the supply chain management services provider, as shares were available in the range of Re 1 to Rs 4 over the expected final issue price of Rs 197 per share, analysts said on anonymity.

According to analysts, the tepid response to the public issue and subdued equity market conditions may be key reasons for muted premium in the grey market, an unofficial market for IPO shares which can be bought and sold till the listing.

The Rs 880-crore public issue of Chennai-based company was subscribed 2.78 times during August 10-14, with retail investors bidding 7.61 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals 2.35 times, and qualified institutional buyers 1.35 times the reserved portion.

The initial public offering comprised a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore by 22 shareholders. TVS Supply Chain will utilise fresh issue proceeds mainly for repaying debts amounting to Rs 525 crore, besides general corporate purposes.

The price band for the offer was Rs 187-197 per share.