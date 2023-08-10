TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO records 15% booking on debut

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public issue of TVS Supply Chain Solutions received bids for 37.85 lakh equity shares on debut on August 10 against an IPO size of 2.51 crore shares, with a subscriptions of 15 percent.

Retail investors have bought 75 percent shares of the allotted quota which is 10 percent of the IPO size, while the portion set aside for high net-worth individuals, which is 15 percent of issue size, was bought 5 percent.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB), who have up to 75 percent reservation in the issue, are yet to start putting in their bids for the offer.

The bidding for the public issue will close on August 14.

The subsidiary of TVS Mobility Group plans to mop up Rs 880 crore from the IPO at the higher end of a price band of Rs 187-197 per share.

The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 280 crore by 22 selling shareholders, including Omega TC Holdings, and Tata Capital Financial Services.

Also read: TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: 10 key things to know before you buy

The Chennai-based logistics firm raised Rs 396 crore from the anchor book, a part of QIB, on August 9, a day before the issue opening.

Marquee global and domestic investors participated in the anchor book included SBI Life Insurance, Authum Investment, Franklin India Mutual Fund, Winro Commercial, Tata Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, Sundaram Mutual Fund, and Copthall Mauritius.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds mainly for repaying debts of Rs 525 crore, besides general corporate purposes.

The supply chain logistics solution provider has borrowings of Rs 1,989.6 crore on its books at end of March FY23, which increased from Rs 1,763.8 crore in FY22 and Rs 1,547.9 crore in FY21.

The financial performance for the last year ended March FY23 was better than previous years with profit at Rs 41.76 crore against loss of Rs 45.8 crore in FY22, and the revenue grew by 10.7 percent to Rs 10,235.4 crore.

Click Here To Read All IPO News

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 11.6 percent on-year to Rs 683.65 crore in FY23, with margin expansion of 5 bps to 6.67 percent in the same period.

For FY23, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of the fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers, managing large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and select global markets, registered positive EPS at Re 1, given the recovery to profitability from the loss in previous years. Return on capital employed stood at 7.6 percent, up from 6.7 percent during the same period.

The TVS Mobility Group company, which operates an asset-light business model, has developed long-term relationships with several clients, including Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Sony India, Hyundai Motor India, Ashok Leyland, Diebold Nixdorf, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Panasonic Life Solutions India, and Dennis Eagle.

The Indian logistics industry is expected to grow to $385 billion by FY27 at a CAGR of 13 percent from $205 billion in FY22.