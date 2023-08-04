TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO opens on Aug 10, aims to mop up Rs 600 crore

Basis of allotment will be on August 22 and credit of equity shares to depository accounts of allottees will be on August 23. The stock will be listed on exchanges on August 24.

The public issue of Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd will open for subscription on August 10 and close on August 14. The anchor book will open on August 9.

The company plans to raise around Rs 600 crore from fresh issues as against Rs 2,000 crore decided earlier. It has cut its offer-for-sale to 14.23 million shares from 59 million shares earlier planned.

In the OFS segment, Omega TC Holdings PTE Ltd will sell up to 10.73 million shares, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd up to 9.84 lakh shares, Sargunaraj Ravichandran up to 5.80 lakh shares, Andrew Jones up to 4 lakh shares, Ramalingam Shankar up to 3.15 lakh shares and Ethirajan Balaji will sell up to 2.5 lakh shares.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 600 crore will be used to repay debt by the company and its subsidiaries TVS LI UK and TVS SCS Singapore. As of March 2023, its total borrowings on consolidated basis was at Rs 1989.62 crore.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, JP Morgan India, Edelweiss Financial, Equirus Capital and BNP Paribas are the lead managers to the issue.

TVS Supply Chain is promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group, one of the reputed business groups in India, and are now part of the TVS Mobility Group. For more than 16 years, the firm has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and selected global markets through customised tech-enabled solutions. It has four business verticals - supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.

For FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 10,235.38 crore as against Rs 9,249.79 crore a year ago, while its net profit stood at Rs 41.76 crore as against a loss of Rs 45.80 crore last year.