TVS Supply Chain Logistics to retire long-term debt, but not go debt-free: Management

TVS Supply Chain Logistics doesn’t intend to be debt free anytime soon as it aims to maintain working capital debt. In a pre-IPO interview with Moneycontrol, Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, and R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, said that the company intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to settle long-term debt, which would create significant room for growth in the next phase of its journey.

The company has debt of Rs 1,700 crore on its books and the Rs 600 crore that will be garnered from the fresh issuance of shares will be used to pare that debt. Though the IPO issue size is Rs 880 crore, it has two components, split into fresh issuance aggregating to Rs 600 crore and an Offer For Sale of around Rs 280 crore.

The company’s leverage i.e. Net Debt to Ebitda, has only risen and currently stands at 3.05 times as compared to 2.92 times in FY22.

TVS Supply Chain Logistics does not intend to add additional debt through the inorganic route since it has already built in the required capabilities.

In terms of other financials, the management emphasised that EBITDA had increased from around Rs 243 to Rs 700 crore between FY20 and FY23. On the other side, they noted a substantial rise in inventory levels, which had increased from about 5.5 to approximately 7.1. Furthermore, they highlighted a significant reduction in net working capital, which had decreased to about 18 days.

The management believes that the combined impact of revenue growth, EBITDA, expansion, improved inventory terms, and enhanced net working capital management constitutes the foundation of its capital strategy.

Organic growth:

The company is asset-light, with capital primarily used for warehouse outfitting, leasing warehouses, and leasing trucks for transportation solutions.

TVS Supply Chain Logistics has historically invested in acquiring customers, making acquisitions in 2008, 2012, and more recently in 2018-19, to establish a robust pan-Asia global forwarding network.

Having said that, the management highlighted that its capability set is nearly complete, and the recent three years have been dedicated to nurturing organic growth as outlined in their strategy set in 2020 for FY27.

The company pursued acquisitions in the past with the aim of acquiring the necessary capabilities in areas such as aftermarket support, production chain support, and the establishment of a pan-Asia global forwarding network.