True North, Sequoia-backed Kids Clinic India files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,200 crore

Kids Clinic India IPO

True North and Sequoia-backed Kids Clinic India, the Cloudnine brand operator, has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to launch an initial public offering to raise funds.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of more than 1.32 crore equity shares by founders and investors.

Founders R Kishore Kumar and Scrips 'N' Scrolls India will sell more than 18 lakh equity shares, while investors True North Fund V LLP, Indium V (Mauritius) Holdings, and SCI Growth Investments II will offload 1.14 crore equity shares via offer for sale.

The offer will also include a reservation of shares for the company's employees.

Cloudnine which operates in super-speciality mother and baby-care space may consider fundraising of Rs 60 crore via pre-IPO placement, before filing the red herring prospectus with the ROC. If the said pre-IPO placement is completed, then accordingly the fresh issue size will get reduced up to the extent of funds raised.

Cloudnine will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts (Rs 95 crore), setting up new centres at various locations (Rs 117.9 crore), and acquisition of further shareholding in the subsidiary, Acquity Labs (Rs 12.71 crore), besides general corporate purposes.

Kids Clinic India claimed to be the leading brand in the super-speciality mother and baby-care space, based on the highest revenue and highest number of hospitals across the major cities as of FY21.

The private maternity healthcare market in FY20 was Rs 20,800 crore and is projected to grow to Rs 26,100 crore in FY26.

The company provides expectant mothers with quality medical expertise, medically advanced facility infrastructure and a bespoke motherhood journey covering most of their needs.

Cloudnine has been making losses as per the available financials. It posted a loss of Rs 34.71 crore in the year ended March 2021, widening from a loss of Rs 29.62 crore reported in the previous year. However, revenue from operations jumped to Rs 554.58 crore during the year FY21, up from Rs 516.3 crore in FY20.

In the six-month period ended September 2021, it clocked a loss of Rs 9.86 crore on revenue of Rs 371.65 crore against a loss of Rs 18.3 crore on revenue of Rs 260.26 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

JM Financial, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.