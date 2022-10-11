Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 54% on Day 2, retail portion booked 2.60 times

Tracxn Technologies IPO

The initial public offering of Tracxn Technologies, a global market intelligence provider, has garnered bids for 54 percent or 1.15 crore shares against an IPO size of 2.12 crore shares on October 11, the second day of bidding.

Retail investors bought 2.6 times of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors have bid for 25 percent or 14.74 lakh of the number of shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers have not started bidding yet.

The company had lowered its offer size to 2.12 crore shares from 3.86 crore shares after mobilising Rs 139 crore through anchor book last Friday.

The company has reserved 75 percent of its offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining for retail investors.

Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal-backed Tracxn Technologies is set to mop up Rs 309.37 crore through its IPO at the upper end of the price band of Rs 75-80 per share. It is entirely an offer-for-sale and so the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

Co-founders Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh, who hold 23.81 percent shareholding each, will offload 76.62 lakh shares each via the issue. Flipkart founders will exit the company by selling 12.63 lakh shares each.

Other sellers in the issue are Sahil Barua, Deepak Singh, Elevation Capital, Kolluri Living Trust, Milliways Fund LLC, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham, Apoletto Asia, NRJN Family Trust, Manoj Kumar Gandhi, WGG International, Accel India IV (Mauritius), SCI Investments V, and Prashant Chandra.

Elevation Capital is the third largest shareholder in the company after the founders, having 20.47 percent stake.

"The company is bringing the issue at a price band of Rs 75-80 per share at P/S multiple of 14 on FY22 basis," said Hem Securities which has a subscribe for long term rating on the issue for a couple of reasons.

First is the company being leading global provider of differentiated private market data and intelligence has diverse, long-standing and growing global customer base.

The second reason is that the firm with its scalable and secure technology platform conceptualised and developed inhouse has significant cost advantages from India-based operations along with experienced promoters, board of directors, senior management team, and marquee investors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.