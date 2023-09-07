TPG-backed RR Kabel's Rs 1,000-crore IPO opens September 13

Global private equity TPG-backed RR Kabel IPO opens on September 13

Global private equity firm TPG-backed RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription on September 13, comprising fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and investors. The fund-raise is likely to be Rs 1,000 crore, sources told Moneycontrol.

Promoters Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra, Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra, and Sumeet Mahendrakumar Kabra, and Kabel Buildcon Solutions, a part of the promoter group will be selling shares, the DRHp said.

Public shareholder Ram Ratna Wires will exit the company, selling 13.64 lakh shares, or 1.23 percent stake, via the OFS, while TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd will sell 1.29 crore equity shares in the IPO.

TPG holds 1.85 crore shares, or 16.67 percent, stake in the Gujarat-based company.

Shareholding

Total promoters and promoter group shareholding is at 66.42 percent, and the remaining 33.58 percent is held by public shareholders, including TPG.

The anchor book will be open for a day on September 12, while the IPO will close on September 15.

The company has reserved Rs 10.8 crore worth shares for its employees, who may be offered a discount.

The consumer electrical company is going to utiilse net fresh issue proceeds for repaying debt of Rs 136 crore and the remaining for general corporate purposes. At the end of August 28, its outstanding borrowings were at Rs 777.3 crore.

RR Kabel operates in two broad segments, one is wires and cables, which contributed 71 percent to the topline in the quarter ended June FY24, and the second is FMEG, including fans, lighting, switches and appliances.

Financial performance

The company claims to be the fastest-growing consumer electrical company among its peers in India, growing at a CAGR of 43.4 percent during FY21-FY23, and the fifth largest player in the wires and cables market in India, having a 5 percent market share by value as of March 2023.

The Indian consumer electrical industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent until FY27 to reach a market value of around Rs 2,66,500 crore.

The wires and cables manufacturer recorded a net profit of Rs 189.9 crore for the year ended March FY23, falling 11.2 percent from the previous year on weak operating margin hit by higher input cost. Higher finance cost, other expenses and employee cost also impacted profitability.

Revenue remained robust at Rs 5,599 crore in FY23, rising 27.66 percent over the previous year. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 6.3 percent on-year to Rs 322.3 crore but margin dropped 116 basis point to 5.75 percent during the same period.

Profit in the quarter ended June FY24 at Rs 74.3 crore increased by 310 percent and revenue grew by 29.2 percent to Rs 1,597.3 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Listing Date

The company will credit shares in the demat accounts of eligible investors by September 25. Refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by September 22.

RR Kabel will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on September 26, as per the IPO schedule.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Citigroup Global Markets India, and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the issue.