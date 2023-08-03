Three IPOs to hit Dalal Street tomorrow, total fund raising over Rs 1,600 crore

Three IPOs opening for subscription on August 4

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The market will see three IPOs opening for subscription on the last day of the week on August 4. The total fund raising by them would be more than Rs 1,600 crore.

Biotechnology company Concord Biotech will be the first amongst them, planning to raise Rs 1,550.6 crore via its maiden public issue. It is from the mainboard segment.

The IPO comprises only an offer for sale by Quadria Capital-backed Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, which is selling its entire 20 percent stake (2.09 crore shares) and exiting the Ahmedabad-based pharma company.

Hence, late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises-backed Concord will not get any money from the offer.

Click Here To Read All About Concord Biotech IPO

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 8, has been fixed at Rs 705-741 per share.

The above offer included a reservation of up to 10,000 equity shares for company's employees. They will get these shares at a discount of Rs 70 per share to the final offer price.

SME Segment

The other two IPOs will be from the SME (small and medium enterprise) segment. IT solutions and consultancy firm Yudiz Solutions will be the second IPO opening on April 4, to raise Rs 44.84 crore at upper price band.

The IPO comprises only a fresh issue of 27.17 lakh equity shares and there is no offer for sale portion.

Also Read Moneycontrol's Exclusive Research Note on SBFC Finance IPO

The book building issue, which closes on August 8, has a price band at Rs 162-165 per share.

The fresh issue proceeds, excluding IPO expenses, will be utilised for acquisition, development of new product and technology, networking and cabling, and branding & marketing of the company. The money will also be used for capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

The third IPO will be Sangani Hospitals, which intends to mop up Rs 15.17 crore via public issue of 37.92 lakh equity shares during August 4-8.

Click Here To Read All IPO News

It is a book building SME issue, having a price band of Rs 37-40 per share.

This offer also includes only fresh issue. The company will utilise issue proceeds for expansion in hospitals, besides general corporate purposes.